David J. Fusco, 63, of Rillton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. He was born April 16, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph and Violet (Lapcevic) Fusco. David was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing the harmonica, listening to music, was a good cook and loved being with his family and friends. He is survived by his stepson, Paul Klipa; brother, Joseph Fusco; aunt, Dorothy Cheselske; uncle, Lou Fusco; and two nieces and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Norwin Alliance Church, North Huntingdon.
Donations may be made to the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 14, 2019