David James "Jim" Greenwald, 75, of Plum, passed away at his home Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Bette Sue (Sheehan) Greenwald; loving father of James David (Laura) Greenwald and Sheri (William) Pierce; grandfather of Morgan, McKenna, Julee, Celestine, Jocelyne, Lexie and Luke; and brother of Sandra, Bonnie, Roy, George, Michael and the late Ruth and Harold Jr. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jim proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a dedicated fan and season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and attending his granddaughters' softball games. But above all else, he loved his wife and family, who will miss him deeply. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store