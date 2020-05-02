David J. Harris, 70, of Greensburg, died suddenly Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Easton, Pa. Surviving is his beloved father, John Vunovich; two loving daughters, Carrie (Jim) Ginocchi and Angela Harris; a sister, Jackie (Nick) Nokovich; three cherished grandchildren, Miranda, Giovanna and Mia; Uncle "Ditty" will be sorely missed by his special niece, Yauger and her girls, Sarah and Callie; sister-in-law, Cindy and special friend, Gordy. Dave was a retired employee of Extrudehone Corp. in Irwin and was currently employed as a bartender at Midway in Greensburg. He was a life member of Export Moose No. 234, PNA Club (Polish Club), Export, White Valley AMVETS and the American Legion. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who enjoyed oldies music, dancing and playing bocce. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Martha (Markowitz) Vunovich; wife, Joyce (Geiger) Harris; a brother, John Vunovich; and a grandson, Daniel. Respecting Dave's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export is assisting the family with arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the American Heart Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.