David J. Harris
1949 - 2020-04-29
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Harris, 70, of Greensburg, died suddenly Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Easton, Pa. Surviving is his beloved father, John Vunovich; two loving daughters, Carrie (Jim) Ginocchi and Angela Harris; a sister, Jackie (Nick) Nokovich; three cherished grandchildren, Miranda, Giovanna and Mia; Uncle "Ditty" will be sorely missed by his special niece, Yauger and her girls, Sarah and Callie; sister-in-law, Cindy and special friend, Gordy. Dave was a retired employee of Extrudehone Corp. in Irwin and was currently employed as a bartender at Midway in Greensburg. He was a life member of Export Moose No. 234, PNA Club (Polish Club), Export, White Valley AMVETS and the American Legion. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who enjoyed oldies music, dancing and playing bocce. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Martha (Markowitz) Vunovich; wife, Joyce (Geiger) Harris; a brother, John Vunovich; and a grandson, Daniel. Respecting Dave's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export is assisting the family with arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the American Heart Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved