1/1
David J. Shanefelter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Shanefelter, 83, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Born in Smock, he was the son of the late David and Norma (Martinelli) Shanefelter. He enjoyed working outside, loved riding his John Deere tractor, truly was a jack of all trades and most of all, enjoyed his grandchildren; he was affectionately known as Pap. He was a member of Our Lady Of Grace Church, Greensburg. Prior to his retirement, Dave was employed as a supervisor of transportation at Supervalu for 25 years. After retirement, he worked for Stryker Orthopedics. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Bernadine; brothers, Denny (Ruthann) Shanefelter, of Vanderbilt, and Tom (Carol) Shanefelter of Vanderbilt; an aunt, Geraldine Brill, of Georgia; sister-in-law, Maryann Kim, of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, of Connecticut; and daughter-in-law, Judy Shanefelter. He was a loving father to son, David, of Latrobe; daughters, Debbie (John) Volpe, of Greensburg, and Jennifer (Dave) Silbaugh, of Greensburg; loving Pap to Chad, Kloe and Kalib Volpe. The family would like to express their appreciation to Janet and Heather. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A private funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Marlin Pates officiating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved