David J. Shanefelter, 83, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Born in Smock, he was the son of the late David and Norma (Martinelli) Shanefelter. He enjoyed working outside, loved riding his John Deere tractor, truly was a jack of all trades and most of all, enjoyed his grandchildren; he was affectionately known as Pap. He was a member of Our Lady Of Grace Church, Greensburg. Prior to his retirement, Dave was employed as a supervisor of transportation at Supervalu for 25 years. After retirement, he worked for Stryker Orthopedics. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Bernadine; brothers, Denny (Ruthann) Shanefelter, of Vanderbilt, and Tom (Carol) Shanefelter of Vanderbilt; an aunt, Geraldine Brill, of Georgia; sister-in-law, Maryann Kim, of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, of Connecticut; and daughter-in-law, Judy Shanefelter. He was a loving father to son, David, of Latrobe; daughters, Debbie (John) Volpe, of Greensburg, and Jennifer (Dave) Silbaugh, of Greensburg; loving Pap to Chad, Kloe and Kalib Volpe. The family would like to express their appreciation to Janet and Heather. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A private funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Marlin Pates officiating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.



