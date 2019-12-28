|
|
David J. Singler, 66, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Delbert Leo and Dorothy M. (Wiggins) Singler, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Delbert L. Singler, killed in action while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Dave was a truck driver for Maroadi Transfer and Storage, North Versailles, for nearly 50 years. He enjoyed NASCAR and supported Donald Trump. He is survived by his children, David (Erica) Singler, of Peachtree, Ga., Johnathan Singler, of North Charleroi, Lindsay (Joshua) Davis, of Trafford, Angela Singler, of Pittsburgh, and Ashley Singler, of Virginia Beach, Va.; his grandchildren Spencer Singler, Johnathan Singler, and Ariella Davis; his sisters, Jeannette (Gordon) Stoves, of North Irwin, and Nancy Waibel, Maryann (Drew) Daniels, and Dorothy Mae Morris, all of Irwin; also nieces and nephews; and his dear friend for over 30 years, Edward Megahan.
There will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a remembrance service will follow at 8 p.m.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020