J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church
3380 Nehrig Hill Road
Ardara, PA
View Map
David L. Comer


1949 - 2020
David L. Comer Obituary
David Lee Comer, 71, formerly of Ardara, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Braddock and was the youngest of five children. He lived in Ardara for 37 years. He worked in the steel mill and with Conrail for many years. For the last 20 years, he was living in Merritt Island, Fla. He is survived by a son, David W. (Wendy) Comer; a daughter, Frances M. Comer-Caldarelli; a stepson, Daniel Thomas; a brother, James Comer; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Agnes Comer; and three siblings, Lorraine, Bob and Charles. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
