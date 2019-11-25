|
David L. Dye, 72, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. He was born May 18, 1947, in Connellsville and was a son of the late Philip and Florence Gallagher Dye. Mr. Dye was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He received his undergraduate degree and master's degree from California University of Pennsylvania. He was a retired teacher from the Southmoreland School District, where he was loved by all of his students. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paulette Grose Dye; his son, Mark Dye and his girlfriend Cassie Bigi, of New Stanton; two sisters, Joyce McBeth and her husband Alex, of Dawson, and Carole Gratchic and her husband Jim, of Connellsville; one brother, Philip Craig Dye, of Connellsville; brother-in-law, Thomas Brienza, of Dunbar; and his mother-in-law, Estella Grose, of Connellsville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Kay Brienza.
As per the wishes of the family, visitation will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2019