David L. Hixon, 73, of Export, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Wilkinsburg, son of the late Earl and Grace Bingler Hixon. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He was a retired telecommunications equipment installer and a member of the VFW. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Feidak Hixon, in 2016; a sister, Anna Mae Rossi; and two brothers, Johnny Hixon and Jimmy Hixon. David is survived by two sons, Kevin (Amanda) Hixon, of Sarver, and Keith (Melissa) Hixon, of Plum; a daughter, Lisa (A.J.) Yonek, of Murrysville; a stepson, Bill Bayliss, of Level Green; 13 grandchildren; and two brothers, Walter (Becky) Hixon and Kenny (Diane) Hixon.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, with a service in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Jerry Wages officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the s Project at in David's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary