David L. "Dave" Huey, 64, of Trees Mills, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late Howard E. and Margaret J. (Murphy) Huey. Dave was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend He was a mason by trade. Dave very much loved gardening, hunting and fishing. He was always willing to help others. Dave will be sadly missed by his sister, Karen Kunkle (Tom); brothers, Todd Huey (Marilyn), of Rural Valley, and Keith Huey (Kim), of Greensburg; and many friends. He was the loving uncle of Kelly, Kimberly, Julie, Michelle and Trevor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tarry D. Huey.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A memorial service for Dave will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Brian B. Chaffee officiating. Graveside committal services and interment in Congruity Cemetery, New Alexandria, will follow.

