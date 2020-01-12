Home

More Obituaries for David Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Hunter


1946 - 04
David L. Hunter Obituary
David L. Hunter, 73, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born April 10, 1946, in Latrobe, a son of the late William and Alberta (Ober) Hunter. He was a veteran of the Air Force and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and was a member of Donegal Post 6743. Prior to retirement, he worked in the construction industry and as an over-the-road truck driver. His favorite hobbies included woodworking and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Eileen (Graham) Hunter, of Ligonier; a son, Walter Hunter, of Ligonier; a sister, Ruth Shaffer, of Latrobe; one nephew; and five nieces.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. Donegal Post 6743 will conduct a military service at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020
