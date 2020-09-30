David L. Myslewski, Ph.D., of Bradford, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home. Born April 2, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Brier Myslewski. Dr. Myslewski was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant and received his undergraduate degree from California University, master's degree from University of Pittsburgh and Ph.D. from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. David was an associate professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He was hired as an instructor in 1969, then was promoted to an assistant professor in 1975. In 1976, Dr. Myslewski was awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor. In May 2006, he retired after serving 37 years as full-time college professor, receiving his emeritus status in the summer of 2006. As an accomplished classical guitarist, Dr. Myslewski remained at Pitt-Bradford on a part-time basis, serving as the college's primary guitar instructor. Dr. Myslewski received his Ph.D. in American and British literature from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1979. He also held a Master of Arts in teaching from the University of Pittsburgh. While working in the former humanities division at Pitt-Bradford, he helped to develop both the English major and English composition program. Dr. Myslewski taught more than a dozen courses while at the college, with American literature and English composition as his most frequently taught courses. His research interests largely centered on the work of American author Mark Twain. Dr. Myslewski's main passion was playing the classical guitar. As a guitarist, he produced an LP record of classical guitar music in the late 1980s. This was followed by a CD of guitar music recorded as a duo with guitarist Marg Terry; together, they called themselves Simple Pleasures. Dr. Myslewski was known as a kind and patient professor and colleague at Pitt-Bradford, having worked at Pitt-Bradford from some of its earliest years until just this past fall. He will be sincerely missed on campus by the many who knew him and will always be fondly remembered as a "sweet, gentle soul." When he would attend church, he loved to visit St. Bernard Catholic Church, Bradford, and Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Parish in Olean, N.Y. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolly Stana Myslewski; nephews, Scott Myslewski, of Greensburg, Dr. Jeffrey (Lisa) Myslewski, of Greensburg, and Jason Myslewski, of Greensburg; nieces, Shara (Bob) Saveikis, of Greensburg, and Shelly (Ken) Kilar, of Pasadena, Calif.; grandnephews, Jay, Brett and Max Myslewski, Brock and Brady Saveikis and Kevin Kilar; and his grandniece, Nola Kilar. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. Walter Myslewski III. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be held at Visitation Cemetery. Due to the current covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
