I was saddened to learn about the passing of David.



David was one of my "favorite" colleagues at Pitt-Bradford. He was one of the kindest, and pleasant individuals I had ever encountered.

When I began teaching at Pitt-Bradford David was supportive, kind and encouraging to me. During his time there I enjoyed the conversations we had about topics of mutual interest.



My condolences go out to his family.



Michael Klausner



