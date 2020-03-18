|
David Lowe Robinson, 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Greensburg YMCA, where he loved to exercise and was a longtime board member. He was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Greensburg, to Paul M. and Ethel Lowe Robinson. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul M. Robinson Jr. and Richard Robinson; and sister, Sara Lowe Robinson Bitler. David graduated from Greensburg High School and the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a bachelor of science in economics. He also received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. David married Colleen Garland in 1995 and they have four sons, Oliver, Luke, Dominick and Kipp. David loved playing sports with his sons, especially boating, water skiing, tennis and rowing. He was very proud of his sons and all of their accomplishments. David started a prodigious work ethic at the age of 11, when he began selling eggs and vegetables from his home. In high school, he pursued his passion for cars by working as a mechanic at a local garage. At age 18, David went into the Christmas tree business reclaiming an abandoned farm. In college, he was treasurer and steward at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity; and, in law school, he worked as a night clerk and served as resident manager of the Law School dormitories. David enjoyed work. Returning to Greensburg in 1965 to practice law, David argued his first case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the day of his admission to the bar. He practiced law from his office at 101 W. Pittsburgh St. until his death. David has also owned a small restaurant in Latrobe, did construction work and was a specialized motor vehicle dealer. David put a premium on serving his community. He was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and became a multi-engine instrument pilot and enjoyed flying his own plane. David served as president of the Greater Greensburg Jaycees, finance chair for the Boy Scouts, a deacon at First Presbyterian Church, a Go Greensburg recipient and as a Rotary Group Exchange team member. He was also a Republican candidate for both the state senate and the U.S. Congress in the early 1980s. David was an avid athlete his entire life. In high school, he excelled in AAU swimming and basketball. In college, he started rowing and competed in five national championships in the US and two in Canada. After college, he rowed for the Fairmont Boat Club. He competed four times as a finalist or semi-finalist in the Olympic Rowing Trials. He competed internationally in England and Germany and rowed in the inaugural Head of the Charles Regatta in 1965. He was excited to return to Cambridge to row in the 50th Head of the Charles Regatta. To enhance his rowing, David also competed in cross-country running and cycling. He was fit until the day he died and was proud to swim 80 laps on his recent 80th birthday where he completed an extra lap "to grow on." More than anything, David loved his family and getting extended family together. On the annual beach trip, he always arrived with bushels of peaches and corn and every conceivable water sport device imaginable. David will most be remembered for his extreme congeniality, care and interest for those around him, especially his family. Private interment was in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service for David will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to a . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.