David Lee Speer was commended to the care of his loving Father Monday, May 25, 2020. He was an incredible man who lived by faith and example. His positive outlook and love of learning impacted everyone who knew him. David was born May 10, 1937, to the late David W. and Marie Marsh Speer. He was raised in Harwick and resided in West Deer Township for 57 years. He spent most of his career in education at Shaler Area School District, where he taught chemistry and physics, and later as director of educational services. Over the years, he developed new programs and original research that enhanced science education. Anyone who knew David would speak of his kindness and generosity. He was always willing to help others in any way he could. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, woodworking, gardening and making people laugh, but his greatest joy was loving his family and spending time with them. He leaves his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia (Frank) Speer; three children, Robert (Beth) Speer, Brenda (Thomas) Laylock and Marcia (Lance) Sabados; as well as 17 grandchildren, Megan (Christopher) Genn, Matthew (Frances), John David (Dylan), Annemarie, Margaret Ann, Elizabeth, Michael and William Speer; Kristin (Zachary) Hayes, Stephen, David (Ashley), and Timothy Laylock; Patrick, Mark, Daniel, Mary and Theresa Sabados; and nine great-grandchildren. Also left behind are sister-in-law, Betty Shuder; nieces and nephews; and cousin, Frances Williams. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were his sister, Corinne Speer; a grandson, Christopher Speer; and brother-in-law, Robert Shuder. The family extends a special thanks to Concordia Fox Chapel for their compassionate and dedicated care. With the present health crisis, a private family visitation was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private funeral Mass was held in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Following the funeral Mass, he was laid in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township. A memorial Mass and celebration of Dave's life will be scheduled for a later date. The family welcomes donations to "Renew the I Do" https://www.renewtheido.org/about to honor David's life and his commitment to the sacrament of marriage. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.