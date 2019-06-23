Home

David M. Ferguson Obituary
David M. Ferguson, 69, of West Newton, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born March 18, 1950, in McKeesport, son of the late David H. and Mary (Kosor) Ferguson. Dave was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton, and its Holy Name Society; the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem; and F and AM No. 416 of Edinboro. He was the owner and operator of Advan Outdoor Media and was formerly a stone mason. Dave attended Penn State University and graduated from Edinboro University. Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Debra (Duda) Ferguson; daughter, Cortnee Cockrell and husband, Daniel; sister, Patricia Nosel and husband, Greg; nieces and nephews, Kristin Keyse and husband, Ed, Travis Nosel and wife, Rebecca, Katie and Adam Duda, Norman, Gino (Denise), Joseph (Missy), and Rebecca Bosetti; and great-nieces and -nephews, Gina, Angela, Shannon, Elijah, Ava, and Mia Bosetti; aunts, Mitzi Garino and Shirley Kosor; uncle, John Ferguson; sister-in-law, Pauline Bosetti and husband, Eugene; and brothers-in-law, Edward Duda and wife, Holly, and Joseph Duda. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Ferguson; nephew, Edward Bosetti; and father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary Duda.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church. Private interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 23 to June 24, 2019
