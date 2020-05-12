David Matthew "Davie" Greenlee, a beloved son, brother, family member and friend, husband and father, age 36, of Westchester, Calif., formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1983, in Allegheny Township, he was a son of David and Mary Ann Greenlee (Petrarca). He lived in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., prior to moving to California in 2013. David was a 2002 graduate of Kiski Area High School, graduating with many honors. He attended the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Bioengineering. David was a member of the Pitt crew team. He was a graduate of Howard University School of Pharmacy in Washington, D.C., graduating with a doctorate of pharmacy in May 2009. He started his pharmacy career in Washington, D.C., working for CVS, a Biotec specialty pharmacy and Rite Aid. He continued his career in California, working for Rite Aid in Santa Monica as pharmacy manager and biological vaccine administrator. David was a kind and caring individual who lived life to the fullest. He was loved and adored by everyone who met him, from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles. David was a joy to be around from the day he was born. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, co-workers, wife and especially his three little boys. (Daddy was their hero.) David was an accomplished golfer, tennis player and skier. He was fortunate to have skied some of the largest mountains in North America with his father and uncles. David was an avid outdoorsman, and his lawn in California reflected his love with flowers, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. He loved the Pennsylvania Laurel Mountains, especially the family cabin there, his favorite place to visit when home in Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed the beach, and his California home was located in a lovely community 2 miles from the Pacific Ocean. David is survived by his wife, Dr. Joanne Belgarde; 3-year-old twin boys, David B. Greenlee and Matthew B. Greenlee, and 1-year-old Jacob Greenlee, all of Westchester, Calif.; his parents, David and Mary Ann Greenlee (Petrarca), of Allegheny Township; sisters, Bethany A. Greenlee, of Lawrenceville, and Jennifer M. Greenlee, of Oakmont; grandmother, Jean F. Greenlee (Duppstadt), of Carey, N.C.; and many Petrarca and Greenlee uncles, aunts and cousins. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Velma Petrarca, and grandfather, Samuel J. Greenlee, all of Vandergrift. A service was held Friday, May 8, 2020, for his family and friends in California at Dignity Memorial Park, Westwood Village, Los Angeles, Calif. A private celebration of David's life will be followed by burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Local arrangements have been entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 13, 2020.