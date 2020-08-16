David "Dave" Michael Lukacsena, 72, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born March 26, 1948, at McKeesport Hospital. In October, when he visited McKeesport Hospital for a doctor's appointment, his wife said, "I've never been here before, have you" Dave replied with a smile, "Yes, the day I was born." His wife, Karen; and son, Jeff; brothers-in-law, Gary and Kevin and their families; and his sister's children survive Dave. His son, Jonathan; his parents, Michael and Ida; and his sister, Ruth, preceded him in death. Dave got his teaching degree at California University and taught elementary school children for 35 years at Gateway School District. He enjoyed the spirit and determination of the youngsters he taught. One of his favorite things was to run into a former student and to have a conversation to find out about their life and career. Dave spent much of his retirement years doing "1-day" remodeling projects with his best friend. Many times the "1 day" turned into weeks, but they had fun. He also walked many, many miles on daily walks with his sons, wife, best friend and dogs at Monroeville and Boyce Parks. His passions were gardening, airplanes and travel. When outside the USA, he enjoyed learning about new cultures by exploring grocery stores, tasting different foods and chatting with local residents. He visited family friends in Ireland four times, and last November had an adventure in England and Scotland with his wife, son, and friend. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking new recipes. He always woke up with an idea for the next home improvement project, he took joy in fixing up his house, and he spent all of his days, except for his last 12 hours, in the home that he loved. For years, he told his son that the No. 1 thing on his bucket list was to attend the Experimental Aircraft Association show in Oshkosh, Wis. With Jeff's urging, Dave and family went in 2017, 2018, and also to the 50th Anniversary AirVenture in 2019. He was like a kid in the candy store, spending three days looking at acres and acres of airplanes and watching nonstop airshows. Dave joined the Experimental Aircraft Association in 2017 and just renewed his membership in April. Memorial donations can be made for David Lukacsena (member ID 1234942). EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3816 Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816. www.eaa.org
. Burial was private. Outdoor memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Riverside Drive In Theatre, 1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift 15690. When darkness falls, a video tribute to Dave will be shown, followed by an aviation-themed feature film. For more details and to RSVP, email: dmlukacsena@gmail.com. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., www.jobefuneralhome.com
