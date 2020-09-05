David Michael Miney, of Ligonier, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1955, in Latrobe, son of the late Joe and Norma Miney. He was preceded in death by his favorite mother-in-law, Margaret Pearl Albright in June 2020. He is survived by Debbie Albright Miney; brothers, Larry Miney and wife, Jan, of New Alexandria, and Rod Miney and wife, Carol, of Ligonier. He was the brother-in-law of Chuck Albright and wife, Nancy, of Norvelt, Scott Albright and wife, Kim, of Mt. Pleasant, Wes Albright and wife, Marci, of Norvelt, and Chris Snyder, of Monroeville; uncle of Jared Miney and Roselyn, children Landon and Kayden, of Latrobe; Justin Miney and Billie, children, Pierce and Nolan, of Latrobe; Luke, of New Alexandria; Mike Berkey, of Texas; Mike Albright and wife, Robin, of Norvelt; Sarah Albright and fiance, Nick Rega, of Mt. Pleasant; Dillon and Rachel Albright, of Norvelt; Dan, Nick, and Christopher Snyder, of Monroeville, and his kitty, Little One. He was employed by Allied Universal as a patient transport driver; and formerly managed Quik G's convenience store in Ligonier for 25 years. Dave was the best. He was kind, gentle, and the center of Deb's world. They were married for a wonderful 39 years as of Aug. 22, 2020. Dave would help anyone at any time and always had a smile and a big hello every time you saw him. He very seldom complained and had a bad word for no one. His nephews and nieces adored him and he adored them right back. He was a magician when it came to putting jigsaw puzzles together and never ever met a card game he didn't like. He loved those Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, and was an avid sports card collector. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday. If you so desire, memorials gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.



