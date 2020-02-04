Home

David M. Rost


1943 - 2020
David McCurdy Rost died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Weston, Fla. He was born Jan. 27, 1943, to Alice McCurdy Rost and Andrew J. Rost in Pittsburgh. David attended St. Edmund's Academy and Shadyside Academy, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He earned graduate degrees at the Wharton School and the University of Pittsburgh Law School. After living in Washington, D.C., for a number of years, he returned to Pittsburgh to work with his father and brother in the family business. He appreciated spending time in Florida and eventually became a resident but kept his Pennsylvania roots. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, reading and fishing. He had a passion for business, the stock market and providing for family. He had an exceptionally devoted circle of friends spanning generations and including many four-legged companions. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Allison; his brother, Robert (Candy); his sister, Linda Whitman (Charlie); and their extended families. A celebration of his life is planned for this summer in Ligonier, Pa. Contributions may be made to the Valley School of Ligonier in David?s memory.
