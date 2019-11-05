|
David M. Sinclair Sr., 93, of Westmoreland City, slipped the bonds of this earth Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late James and Letitia (Hughes) Sinclair. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a press operator for General Motors Plant Fisher Body in Dravosburg. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. David was also a member of the St. Joseph Polish Club in Westmoreland City, the Manor American Legion and the Norwin Art League. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army and the Merchant Marines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita A. (Krolicky) Sinclair, and grandsons, Drew Myers and Kristian Hood. Surviving are 10 children, Rita Arch and husband Robert, of Hagerstown, Md., David M. Sinclair Jr. and wife Lorraine, of Westmoreland City, Juliana Everson, of North Huntingdon, Germaine Brennan and husband John, of Greensburg, James Sinclair and wife Karla, of Jeannette, Mary Lisa Myers and husband Dale, of Manor, Robert Sinclair and wife Evelyn, of Oakmont, Va., Thomas Sinclair and wife Jung, of Chevy Chase, Md., Gary Sinclair, of Westmoreland City, and William Sinclair and wife Heidi, of Jefferson Hills; and 47 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a great-great-grandchild.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Church of the Immaculate Conception. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Redstone at Home, 6 Garden Center, Greensburg, PA 15601; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019