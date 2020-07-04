David M. "Z Man" Zink, 68, of Youngwood, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Maxwell) Zink. Z Man was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood. He was also a member of VFW Post No. 211 in Youngwood, the Midway St. Clair Fireman's Club and the South Greensburg Hunt Club. He his survived by his brothers, John J. Zink and L. Robert Zink, both of Youngwood, and a number of nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, in Harrold's Lutheran Cemetery in Greensburg. Arrangements are entrusted to C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Westmoreland Manor Recreation Department. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
