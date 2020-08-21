David N. Byers, 67, of Larimer, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1953, in McKeesport, son of Mary Jane (Thomas) Byers and the late Earl Byers. David was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School, and prior to his retirement was a truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking and loved riding his motorcycle. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Baker. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lenore Taylor Byers; sons, Adam (Michele) Byers and Raymond Byers; daughter, Manda Kluegel; brother, Kevin (Mary Ruth) Byers; sister, Lori (Bill) Higginbotham; and grandchildren, Brittany, Callie, Connor, Luke, Nevaeh and Jaxson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
