David P. Adams, 68, of Murrysville, passed away suddenly Monday, June 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Born March 17, 1951, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Skurnick) Adams. Dave was a member of the last class of Westinghouse Memorial High School, and a graduate of Point Park University. He worked for many years for Carclo Technical Plastics in Export and Latrobe, and as a professional photographer for newspapers, other publications, schools and organizations. He was a former member and past president of Murrysville Lions Club, and an avid supporter of Franklin Regional Marching Band. He also was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan and a longtime member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Export. Most important to Dave was his family, and he was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Bonnijean Cooney Adams; daughters, Susan Adams, Lisa (Lou) Garbin, Nettie (Eric) Matheny, and Racquel (Chris) Matijak; grandchildren, Tori Adams, Saarah Matijak, Samantha Matijak, and Ryan Garbin; foster grandchildren, and one on the way; brothers, Ray (Patti) Adams and Bob (Mary) Adams; nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many family friends.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or online at mariolemieux.org. www.corlfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 16 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary