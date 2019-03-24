|
David P. Graham, 55, of Marguerite, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1963, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles Dale Sr. and Mary M. (Metil) Graham. David previously worked at Tri State Detergent Services, Greensburg, and was an avid skier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Dale Graham Jr. He is survived by four sisters, Charlotte A. Graham, Kathleen M. Graham, Barbara G. Bosco and Amy L. Graham (Nile Behnam); a brother, George J. Graham (Linda); three nieces, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Rachel Uschock (Joshua) and Amanda O'Neill (James); an aunt, Grace Graham Guter; several aunts and cousins; and his faithful dog, Mattie.
At David's request, there will be no visitation or services. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019