Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for David Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Graham


1963 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David P. Graham Obituary
David P. Graham, 55, of Marguerite, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1963, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles Dale Sr. and Mary M. (Metil) Graham. David previously worked at Tri State Detergent Services, Greensburg, and was an avid skier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Dale Graham Jr. He is survived by four sisters, Charlotte A. Graham, Kathleen M. Graham, Barbara G. Bosco and Amy L. Graham (Nile Behnam); a brother, George J. Graham (Linda); three nieces, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Rachel Uschock (Joshua) and Amanda O'Neill (James); an aunt, Grace Graham Guter; several aunts and cousins; and his faithful dog, Mattie.
At David's request, there will be no visitation or services. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now