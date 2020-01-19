|
David P. "Jake" Kosmach, 70, of Washington Township, died suddenly Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1949, in New Kensington, to the late Dave and Catherine Kosmach. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Karen (Barnhart) Kosmach; also survived by his brother, John (Pamela) Kosmach; and sisters, Donna Rudman, Linda (Robert) Banner and LouAnn Hysell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Plum High School in 1968, Jake joined the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked in construction with his father and brother. He started D. P. Kosmach Excavating in 1978, working in pipeline and land development until his death. He was a member of North Hills Lodge 716 of the Free and Accepted Masons. His interests were broad and included travel, hunting and fishing, but most of all riding his Harleys on cross-country trips with friends. Jake loved all animals and was a generous and caring man, loved by many.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Frankie's Friends Rescue at 730 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020