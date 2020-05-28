David Paul Leone Jr., 81, of Monongahela, Pa., peacefully passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mon Valley Care Center. He was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Donora, the son of the late David Paul Leone and Amelia Pulgino Leone. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Donora Campus. David was a graduate of Belmar High School and The University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Mahoney Leone, in 1995. David is survived by his daughter, Karen Leone-Pritts and her husband, Richard, of Normalville; his son, David Paul Leone III, of Mt. Lebanon; and his grandson, Harrison David Pritts. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Extension, Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. Private services and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery were held at the convenience of the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.