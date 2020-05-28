David P. Leone Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Paul Leone Jr., 81, of Monongahela, Pa., peacefully passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mon Valley Care Center. He was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Donora, the son of the late David Paul Leone and Amelia Pulgino Leone. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Donora Campus. David was a graduate of Belmar High School and The University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Mahoney Leone, in 1995. David is survived by his daughter, Karen Leone-Pritts and her husband, Richard, of Normalville; his son, David Paul Leone III, of Mt. Lebanon; and his grandson, Harrison David Pritts. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Extension, Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. Private services and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery were held at the convenience of the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
(724) 379-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved