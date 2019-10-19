|
|
David P. Quist, 65, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 8, 1954, in Greensburg, a son of the late Rita Quist Randolph. David worked as a mechanic for Jamison Auto in Greensburg, was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 1151 and a volunteer fireman with Greensburg Hose Company No. 2. He served in the Navy and was a volunteer coach with the Greensburg Recreation Football League. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice M. Gumbs Quist; a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Weimer; and a brother, Richard Manning. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Frick (Todd), of Greensburg; stepdaughter, Elena Giesey (Travis), of Youngwood; seven grandchildren, Tori Klipa, Tyler Hammock (fiancee, Ashley Gaebel), Nicholas Weimer, Autumn Younkin, Shelby Frick and Kyle and Claudia Giesey; great-grandson, Jaxson Hammock; brother, Larry Randolph Jr. (Cindy), of Greensburg; sister, Deborah Samulski, of Jeannette; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Gumbs, of Houston, Texas, and Kathleen Manning, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of David from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to benefit Greensburg Recreation Football may be made to the City of Greensburg, 520 New Alexandria Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. David's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019