Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
David R. Coates


1947 - 2019
David R. Coates Obituary
David Richard Coates, 72, of Centerville, Pa., formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. He was born May 2, 1947, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Clarence Richard and Helen Mary (Clemens) Coates. Prior to retirement, he had been a cement mason. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cornelia Baughman. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel G. Coates-Myers and her husband Derek Myers, of Jeannette; two grandsons, Jonathan and Joshua; and his sister, Eleanor Flock, of Greensburg.
All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2019
