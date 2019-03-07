David Ross Gray, 78, formerly of Ligonier and Naples, Fla., died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Murrysville. He was born June 30, 1940, in Washington, Pa., a son of the late Ross and Grace Chambers Gray. In his professional career, David had been an attorney and a certified public accountant. He retired as division president of Teledyne, Latrobe in 1996. He served in the Air Force Reserves. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, long distance running, traveling and photography. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly M. Coursey Gray, of Ligonier, and Ann C. (Eric) Crissman, of Irwin; two grandchildren, Mary C. and Chase L. Crissman; and two sisters, Karen (Fritz) Squib, of Wilmington, N.C., and Vicki (John) Beaufort, of Ligonier.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where David's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will hold services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral chapel.

