David Ralph McIntosh, 73, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 21, 1947, in North Huntingdon and was the son of the late Regis Ralph and Helen Viola (Smith) McIntosh. He was also predeceased by siblings Albert, Charles, William, John and Lloyd McIntosh and Viola Smith. David was a combat wounded veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Marine Corps. He was a member of American Legion of Youngwood and VFW of South Greensburg. Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Earhart) McIntosh; children, Russell Earhart and his wife Jody, Michael McIntosh, Tessie Lynn, Teonia Heinbaugh and her husband Mark and Heather Jo Schlosser; 18 grandchildren; siblings Karen Ferrone, Laura Robinson and Fred and George McIntosh; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Due to the restrictions of covid-19, masks must be worn, and 25 people can be in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
