David Russell Shirley, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was born June 6, 1929, and was a son of the late Russell Edward Shirley and Mary Elizabeth Basick of North Irwin. Dave is survived by his very devoted wife of 38 years, Donna M. Miller Shirley; his five loving children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law and their families: his children, Barbara Walters (Scott), of New Hampshire, Sandra Heaverley (Don), of Madison, Diane Gongaware, of Ligonier, David A. Shirley, of North Huntingdon, and Linda Connelly, of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, Remington (Tammy) Tagget and Dillon Tagget, both of Arizona, Lisa Dodson (Chris), Laura Bielak (Chad) and Jacob Connelly; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Abby Dodson, Breawna and Brynlee Bielak, and Kitana. David is also survived by his brother, Tom Shirley (Trish), of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Janet L. Miller Lomicka (Alan); nephews and nieces, Steven Shirley, of Greensburg, Ron Shirley (Denise), of Tennessee, Susan (Fred), of Tennessee, Dr. Lara Lomicka-Anderson (Gary), of South Carolina, and Leanne Lomicka Stolpe (Jon); and great-nieces and -nephews, Maleah Anderson and Ashlyn Anderson, of South Carolina, and Hannah Stolpe and Isaac Stolpe, of Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his five children, Eloise Altman Shirley, of North Huntingdon. David loved our Lord and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Greensburg. He has been on the Church Council, an usher, and a Communion steward for more than 33 years. More recently, he attended Charter Oak Church on Frye Farm Road every week until his illness. He was a staff sergeant in the Air Force for four years, stationed in Germany and Mitchell Field in New York. He worked for Robertshaw, then the Elliott Co., and retired from Westinghouse/Powerex in Youngwood in 1991 as a machinist. He had been an avid golfer, bowler, and loved to fish and hunt. He built many bluebird houses that still exist today in golf courses, parks and private homes. He was the oldest member of Manor Centre County Club and a member of Manor American Legion and Post 33, Greensburg. David always said, "Help me to be a kind and good person." His final words to his wife Donna at bedtime were "Good night, sleep tight, Amen." Donna will very much miss hearing these words from Dave. She cared for him for the past six-plus years until his recent illness. May he rest in peace and until we meet again. The family wishes to thank Excela Hospice and Excela Home Health and Grane at Home for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Services will be held in the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian B. Chaffee officiating. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Zion Lutheran Church or Charter Oak Church. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019