David R. Smith Sr.


1947 - 2020
David R. Smith Sr. Obituary
David R. Smith Sr., 72, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Butler County Memorial Hospital. Dave was born in Natrona Heights on July 17, 1947, and was a son of the late Hilda M. (Vogel) and Edward H. Smith. He was the widower of Kathleen (Wichrowski) Smith, who passed in 2015. Dave graduated from Freeport High School. He served in the Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Dave came home and enrolled at ITT Technical School. He received his associate degree in electrician technology. He worked for many years as an electrician and retired from CID Associates. Dave is survived by his three sons, David R. Smith Jr., of Buffalo Township; Joseph and Kimberly Smith, of West Leechburg; and Brent and Brandy Smith, of Buffalo Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Wyatt, Jesse, Dalton, Logan and Garrett Smith, Levi and Katryna McClain, Brianna Klapheke and Kasey Klapheke; and great-grandchildren, Malakai McClain and Zalaiyah Walker. Dave was preceded in death by his three brothers, Herbert, George and Chuck Smith; and his sister, Annette Jack. At the family's request, there will be no visitation. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
