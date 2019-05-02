David R. Stockman Sr., 83, of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Florence Wasko Stockman; dear father of Dave Jr. (Shawn) Stockman, Joe (Renee) Stockman and John Stockman; beloved Pap of Sam (Kelly) Stockman, Nathan (Megan) Stockman, Bryan and Brenna Stockman; son of the late William Stockman and Beatrice Pierce Wallis; brother of the late R. Wayne Wallis; brother-in-law of Joanna Wasko, Eleanor and Rick Lowden, Joe and Betsy Wasko and Nancy Wallis; also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He worked many jobs in the area, and for US Steel ET Works, Braddock for more than 30 years. He served his country for eight years in the Army PA National Guard. He loved his family and did his best to provide for them.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME INC., Brinton and Fourth Street, Braddock Hills, 412-271-3430, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Entombment will be in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary