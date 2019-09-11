|
|
David R. Wallbaum, 77, of Salem Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rose) Wallbaum. David was an Army Vietnam veteran and retired from AT&T with more than 30 years of service. He loved golfing and was a life member of the White Valley AMVETS Post 85. David was an avid hunter and motorcycle enthusiast. David is survived by his beloved spouse of 49 years, Gayle (Fiedler); son, Neal (Shannon) Wallbaum; daughter, Milene Brennan; four grandchildren, Paige, Cassandra, Joel and Owen; and sister, Marilyn (Theodore) Krushinski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381), where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Caroline Vickery officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite veterans charity. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019