David S. Glasgow Sr., 76, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Manor Borough, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born April 15, 1943, in Penn Hills, to the late Bennet and Anna (Gross) Glasgow. Dave is survived by his two sons, David S. (Lisa) Glasgow Jr., of Hempfield, and Jeff B. (Brenda) Glasgow, of Jeannette; four grandchildren, Adam (fiancee Carly Thomas) Glasgow, Heather Uncapher, Jessica (Shawn) Miller and Michael (Jess) Glasgow; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruby Glasgow; and nephews and niece, Craig and Steve Glasgow and Amy Meehan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin B. Glasgow. Dave was a retired employee of Teamsters Local 66 and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman.
There will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019