David S. "Skip" Silvis, 58, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1961, in Greensburg, a son of David P. and Teresa (Stoila) Silvis, of Greensburg. Skip was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School Class of 1979, received a bachelor of science from La Roche College and was a graduate of the Conemaugh Hospital School of Radiology. He worked at Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, in the radiology department and also the catheterization lab. He had also worked at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. Skip was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and the SNPJ Club, Carbon. He enjoyed riding his Harley and classic cars. He was proud of his Dodge Dart that he purchased at age 16. Skip also loved his family and riding his tractor. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Elizabeth (Yurko) Stoila; and his paternal grandparents, Charles O. and Edith (Deemer) Silvis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Vickie Wille and husband, Dan, of Pittsburgh, Cheryl Cortazzo and husband, Dave, and Wendy Gillis and husband, Randy, all of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 960 Penn Ave., No. 1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019