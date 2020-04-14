|
|
David Thomas Moses, 56, of Geneva, IL, formerly of Plum, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 8, 1963, in Pittsburgh, the son of Edward and Marlene Moses. David loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating and golfing with the family. When Dave told a story, he got plenty of laughs with his dry sense of humor. Pittsburgh was never too far away. He would drive home at a moment's notice to help with the care of his mother and father. David was a good man with a huge heart full of kindness and love, the one who would calm the seas. He held himself to a high academic standard, graduating in the top of his class at both Plum High School and the University of Pittsburgh, where he was valedictorian of the School of Engineering. After graduation, David worked as a material science engineer at Westinghouse Nuclear Bettis Plant, Allegheny Ludlum, Pittsburgh and Chicago plants and, most recently, as vice-president of operations at Silgan White Caps America, Downers Grove, IL. He is survived by his wife, Carol Moses, of Geneva, IL; a daughter, Lyndsey Moses, of Aurora, IL; a grandson, Austyn Wysoglad; his parents, Edward and Marlene Moses, of Export; his sister, Maureen (David) Derry, of Irwin; and two brothers, Ed (Karen) Moses, of Birmingham, Ala., and John (Karen) Moses, of Mason, Ohio; three stepchildren; two stepgrandsons; nieces, Heather (Jon) Vick, Courtney, Demi and Haley Moses, and Hannah Moses; nephews, Nathan Derry and EJ Moses; and aunts and an uncle and their families. Funeral arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, is assisting the family locally. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, https://www.givetochildrens.org/tribute donate. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.