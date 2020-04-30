|
David Verl Altman, 92, of Gilpin Township, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Country Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning. Born June 27, 1927, in Leechburg, he was a son of the late James and Mabel (Stitt) Altman. David worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters, last employed at Breman's Transfer, in Leechburg. He earned many safe driving awards even though he only had one eye. David was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. He liked hunting and fishing, and enjoyed going to auctions and antiquing with his late wife, Pauline. David most loved spending time with his family, as he loved his daughters and grandchildren very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline J. (Kulick) Altman, who passed away July 3, 2014; son-in-law, Alvin E. Jones; brothers, Franklin, Paul and Samuel Altman; and an infant sister, Hazel. David is survived by his daughters, Shirley A. (Gary) Reesman, of Dayton, Sharon L. (Lawrence) Smith, of Gilpin Township, and Eilene A. Jones, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Alvin and Jaime Jones, David Smith and Melissa Girt; great-grandchildren, Paris, Chance and Alex; brother, John (Rita) Altman, of Gilpin Township; sister, Mary (Howard) Shearer, of Allegheny Township; and several nieces and nephews. David will be missed by all of those who knew him. At David's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. Private interment in Forks-Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.