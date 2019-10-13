|
David Vint Jr., 91, of Murrysville, passed away in Concordia of Monroeville during the early morning of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He lived a fulfilling life as a father, veteran and teacher, and served many years as a devoted Shriner clown. He will be greatly missed for his quick sense of humor, immense care for others, and advanced square dancing skills. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to : c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral services were private. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, was entrusted with arrangements.
