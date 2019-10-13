Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Vint Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Vint Jr. Obituary
David Vint Jr., 91, of Murrysville, passed away in Concordia of Monroeville during the early morning of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He lived a fulfilling life as a father, veteran and teacher, and served many years as a devoted Shriner clown. He will be greatly missed for his quick sense of humor, immense care for others, and advanced square dancing skills. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to : c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral services were private. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, was entrusted with arrangements.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now