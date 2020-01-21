|
|
David W. Bell Jr., 60, of Derry Township, beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1959, in Latrobe, the son of the late David W. Sr. and Emma L. (Waldron) Bell. David retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant. He was an avid sportsman and collector of many things. He truly was a fun person and enjoyed making his friends and family laugh. Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra L. Bell. David is survived by two uncles, David A. Waldron and wife, Kathy, of Latrobe, and Harry Black and wife, MaryAnn, of Bradenville; one brother, John Bell and wife, Althea, of Greensburg; two sisters, Barbara A. Gettemy, of Bradenville, and Brenda L. Dowden and James Willforth, of Latrobe; Goddaughter, Becky DiCriscio and husband, Jason, of Clarksburg; his faithful companion, Sarge; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for David's life celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A funeral service will be held for David at noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Coles Cemetery, Derry. Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. Fourth Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020