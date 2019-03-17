|
|
David Wayne Crock, 62, of Pottstown, formerly of Indiana, Pa., unexpectedly died at his home Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERAL HOME, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday morning at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Citizens Ambulance Service by visiting www.asmgt.com, or to The by visiting . Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 17, 2019