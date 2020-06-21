David W. Kepple
1954 - 2020-06-18
David W. Kepple, 65, of Jeannette, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, June 18, 2020, after many health problems. He was born July 8, 1954, in Claridge, a son of the late Clarence and Thelma Christman Kepple. He was a member of Living Word Congregational Church and he loved to fish and play cards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mildred Czerpak. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Czerpak Kepple; a son, Jason Kepple, of Jeannette; a daughter, Megan Peters and her husband, David, of Rostraver; his two granddaughters, who were his heart and soul, Alyssa (Lissy) and Madalyn (Maddie); three sisters, Jean Antoline and her husband, Frank, of Jeannette, Susan Dufel and Nancy Kepple, both of Claridge; father-in-law, Edward Czerpak, of Jeannette; his dogs, Bailey and Ginger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Aiken officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
