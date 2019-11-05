|
|
David W. Knight, 77, of Ruffsdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1942, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Willis F. and Frances D'Happart Knight. David was a graduate of West Newton High School class of 1960. He was a tank driver for the Army during the Vietnam War and then went on to be self-employed at his shop -- Gold N Things -- as a goldsmith. He created custom jewelry and was a repairman for several jewelry stores. David was a longtime member of Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison. David was an avid trap shooter and a member of the Herminie II Sportmen's Association, Sutersville Club and Ruffsdale Club, along with being a longtime member of the Pittsburgh BMW Club. He loved riding motorcycles, going fishing and watching old Western movies. Dave was a very talented woodworker. He made a variety of handcrafted pieces for his family members. He was preceded in death by both parents and survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Karen S. Knight, of Ruffsdale; one aunt, Esther Sterner, of West Newton; one brother-in-law, Wade F. Miller, of Pottstown; one very special friend, Julie Baker, of Irwin; and his loving fur babies, KC, Gray Kitty and Teddy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery, Madison.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2019