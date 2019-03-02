David W. Machen, 66, of Murrysville, formerly of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (O'Malley) Machen for more than 40 years; loving father of Jennifer (Jason) BeHanna, Christopher (Caroline) Machen, Catherine (Sebastian) Avendano and Kevin Machen; grandfather of Wesley, Alice, Elsa, Jack, Marcos and Luciana; brother of Thomas Machen and Gary (Linda) Machen; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard L. and Betty Ruth Machen. He obtained his bachelor's of science in economics from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a long, successful career as a sales representative for industrial manufacturers. Dave was active in his children's activities, such as scouting and coaching baseball and softball. He was a lifelong avid golfer and was a winner of multiple club championships. His interests also included gardening, home improvement and classic cars.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

