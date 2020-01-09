|
|
David Wayne Planinsek, 63, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. Born March 16, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet J. (Jackman) Planinsek. David was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Known by many as "Derby Dave," Dave was famous for the annual fishing derby he and Cindy hosted with their family. A "Ridger" all of his life, Dave was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, bird, pick mushrooms, identify wildflowers and garden. Dave's love of photography led him to document all of his outdoor adventures with lots of photos. He had a deep love and respect for the outdoors that he shared with family and friends, especially younger outdoorsmen. Dave lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hosting family and friends on his patio and in his basement for any reason worth gathering, including Steelers and Pirates games, card games and cookouts. Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren, Bennett and Jackman. The trio could often be found on the ridge in the old red truck, driving to the pavilion, visiting a neighbor or hauling supplies to and from the garden. His extensive knowledge of the outdoors and quick sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. David is survived by his wife, Cindy R. (Butcher) Planinsek, of Latrobe; one daughter, Abby Bezilla and her husband Adam, of Latrobe; one son, David E. Planinsek, of Latrobe; three brothers, Ed Planinsek Jr. and his wife Marilyn, of Bridgeville, Mick Planinsek and his wife Wendy, of Latrobe, and Ken Planinsek and his wife Beth, of Latrobe; three sisters, Lisa Singer and her husband Marty, of Latrobe, Lori Rodgers and her husband Shawn, of Latrobe, and Nina Enfinger and her husband Billy, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Bennett Edward and Jackman David; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696; or to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department, 208 Main St., Youngstown, PA 15696. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020