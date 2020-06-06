David W. Taylor
David W. Taylor, 92, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Taylor was born Nov. 28, 1927, in East McKeesport, and was a son of the late H. Clinton and Lydie (Welsh) Taylor. Dave served in Korea for the Army. At the behest of his commanding officer, he taught himself how to type in order to serve as company clerk. He worked as an industrial engineer for 30 years with Allegheny Ludlum prior to his retirement. He was an avid golfer who was quite proud of his four career hole-in-ones. Dave was a longtime volunteer for both American Cancer Society and American Red Cross. He maintained a prodigious vegetable garden his entire life and liked to share his harvest with friends and neighbors, who also benefitted from the delicious cookies and pies that he continued to bake almost daily in Bridgewater. He attended Bridgewater United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Taylor, March 31, 2018. Mr. Taylor is survived by his sons, Robert Taylor and wife, Karen, of East Hampton, Conn., and Larry Taylor and wife, Mary Jean Speare, of Harrisonburg, Va.; siblings, Clarence "Clint" Taylor and wife, Gladys, of Mechanicsburg, and Peggy Medsger and husband, Carl, of West Newton; and grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and Kate Taylor. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Taylor was also preceded in death by his sisters, Marian Andrews and Sara Schmitt, and his brothers, William, James, Harold, Charles, Richard, Scott and Walter Taylor. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:30 until the time of his memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
