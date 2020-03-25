|
David W. Watazychyn, 67, of McKeesport and formerly of Clairton, passed away peacefully at UPMC Mercy on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born Aug. 8, 1952, in McKeesport, he was the son of John Watazychyn, formerly of Clairton, and the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Martis) Watazychyn. David married Alberta M. Pezel on Sept. 7, 1984, and she preceded him in death on July 29, 1991. He attended Clairton High School, class of 1970, and worked in the service industry, starting at Eat 'N Park and then at CVS in Pleasant Hills, until he retired in 2007 due to his health. David was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, and enjoyed taking walks and spending time with friends and family. He was a former member of the Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church in Clairton and more recently attended St. Mary Czestochowa in McKeesport. David was preceded in death by his wife of six years, Alberta M. Pezel, on July 29, 1991. David is survived by his father, John Watazychyn, of Meadville; sisters, Kathryn (Mike) Parks, of Meadville, Patricia (Bill) Dangel, of North Huntingdon, and Janice (Rowland) Ferwerda, of Durand, Mich.; brother, Kenneth (Sandy) Watazychyn, of Clairton; nephew, Steven (Alyssa) Dangel, of Greensburg; niece, Carolyn (Derek Rinchuse) Dangel, of Greensburg; aunts, Ann Watazychyn, of Mission, Kan., Helen Watts, of Denver, Colo., and June Watazychyn, of McDonald; and uncle, Joseph Watazychyn, of McKeesport. He is also survived by many cousins who he loved very much. Along with his mother and wife, David was preceded in death by in-laws Albert E. and Clara M. Pezel and his infant son, David Aaron, who passed away stillborn March 26, 1985. He will be sadly missed by his friends at New Life Personal Care Home in McKeesport. David fulfilled his wish to be an organ donor through CORE. No services will be held for David, and he will be laid to rest with his wife in Ascension Cemetery at a later time. Arrangements are being handled, and condolences received, by A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 Fifth St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700). Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.