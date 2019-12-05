|
David Yezek Jr., 44, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away from a serious illness Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital. He was born in Greensburg to Mary (Beranek) and David Yezek Sr. Davey's world revolved around his family, and his son was the light of his life. Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Abby (Fleming) Yezek; son, Ryder Yezek; brother, Kristopher Yezek (Lexi; nieces Eden and Alara), of Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law, Chad Sanner (Erica Fleming; niece and nephew Keira and Dylan), of Bell Acres; mother-in-law, Cookie Fleming, of Bell Acres; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Fleming. Davey was a lifelong motocross racer and made countless friends throughout his career.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at The Assunta Club, 205 Oak St., Mt. Pleasant, for an informal service to honor the memory of Davey. Arrangements were entrusted to JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019