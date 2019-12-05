Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Assunta Club
205 Oak St
Mt. Pleasant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Yezek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Yezek Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Yezek Jr. Obituary
David Yezek Jr., 44, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away from a serious illness Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital. He was born in Greensburg to Mary (Beranek) and David Yezek Sr. Davey's world revolved around his family, and his son was the light of his life. Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Abby (Fleming) Yezek; son, Ryder Yezek; brother, Kristopher Yezek (Lexi; nieces Eden and Alara), of Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law, Chad Sanner (Erica Fleming; niece and nephew Keira and Dylan), of Bell Acres; mother-in-law, Cookie Fleming, of Bell Acres; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Fleming. Davey was a lifelong motocross racer and made countless friends throughout his career.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at The Assunta Club, 205 Oak St., Mt. Pleasant, for an informal service to honor the memory of Davey. Arrangements were entrusted to JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -