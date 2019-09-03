|
|
Dawn M. (Paden) Helfrich, 62, of Latrobe, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 21, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of Kenneth D. and Harriett K. (Carter) Paden, of Irwin. Dawn was a retired real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, North Huntingdon, and was also a self-employed seamstress who created Memory Bears for many people. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 43 years, David E. Helfrich; her daughters, Dena K. Batcho and her husband, Tom, and Amber L. Stefanik and her husband, Mike; her grandsons, Cody D. Helfrich and Jackson T. Stefanik; a sister, Hope Beck and her husband, Paul; her father-in-law, Raymond G. (the late Marcella) Helfrich Jr.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a. m. Thursday, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12, 2019