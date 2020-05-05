Dawn M. Tresatti
1943 - 2020
Dawn M. Tresatti, 77, of West Newton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Transitions North Huntingdon Healthcare. Born Feb. 10, 1943, in Elizabeth, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Marie (Thorton) Hunt. A homemaker, Dawn was a member of Holy Family Church in West Newton. She is survived by her husband, Leonard G. Tresatti Sr.; daughter, Marie Mailki, of West Newton; son, Leonard (Tracy Baker) Tresatti Jr., of Scottdale; grandsons, Joseph (Ashley) Mailki and Joshua (Paula Miller) Mailki; great-grandchildren, Shelby Mailki and Liam Mailki; and sisters, Julia Vitori and Catherine (William) Spinner, both of Donora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jude Tresatti. Private family visitation and blessing service will be held in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., with the Rev. David J. Nazimek officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.
