Dawn M. Vudragovich, 42, of Jeannette, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1977, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Jean Vudragovich. Dawn worked at the Westmoreland County Blind Association and Paula Teacher and Associates. She loved concerts, baseball games and amusement parks. She is survived by her aunt, Judy, of Massachusetts, and her housemate, Ruth Kyle, of Jeannette.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
